NEW YORK Feb 23 Foreign central banks'
overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal
Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank
showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks rose $6.419 billion in the week ended
Feb. 22, to stand at $3.461 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $2.095 billion to stand
at $2.723 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose
by $4.324 billion to stand at $738 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
The full Fed report can be found on: