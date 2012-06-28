BRIEF-Gemdale's executives to cut stake in the company
* Says executives plan to unload up to 3.29 million shares in the company within six months
NEW YORK, June 28 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks fell $2.474 billion in the week ended June 27, to stand at $3.505 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $2.020 billion to stand at $2.807 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell by $455 million to stand at $698.5 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
