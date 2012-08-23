BRIEF-China Overseas Grand Oceans Group updates on May property contracted sales
* For May 2017, property contracted sales amounted to HK$6,001 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 23 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $12.8 billion in the week ended Aug 22, to stand at $3.565 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $7.422 billion to stand at $2.87 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose by $5.36 billion to stand at $698 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
The full Fed report can be found on:
BUDAPEST, June 6 Hungarian road transport firm Waberer's International plans to raise 50 million euros ($56 million) in fresh capital in a initial public offering (IPO) in Budapest to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link, Waberer's said on Tuesday.