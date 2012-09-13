NEW YORK, Sept 13 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve
rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed
on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks rose by $1.777 billion in the week ended
Sept. 12, to stand at $3.575 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $1.826 billion to stand
at $2.875 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $50 million to stand at $700.35 billion.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest two foreign holders of Treasuries.
