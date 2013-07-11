NEW YORK, July 11 Foreign central banks' overall
holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve
fell in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed
on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for
overseas central banks fell $3.11 billion in the week ended July
10, to stand at $3.3 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central
banks' holdings of Treasury debt fell by $2.8 billion to stand
at $2.9 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or
guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies,
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, fell
by $84 million to stand at $301 billion.
The Fed said its holdings of so-called "other" securities
held in custody and reported at face value fell by $267 million
to stand at $38.3 billion. These securities include
non-marketable U.S. Treasury securities, supranationals,
corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and commercial paper.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have
been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than
a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the
biggest foreign holders of Treasuries.