BRIEF-India cenbank says all payment systems to remain closed on April 1
NEW YORK Aug 22 Foreign central banks' overall holdings of U.S. marketable securities at the Federal Reserve rose in the latest week, data from the U.S. central bank showed on Thursday.
The Fed said its holdings of U.S. securities kept for overseas central banks rose $15.5 billion in the week ended Aug. 21, to stand at $3.3 trillion.
The breakdown of custody holdings showed overseas central banks' holdings of Treasury debt rose by $8.7 billion to stand at $2.9 trillion.
Foreign institutions' holdings of securities issued or guaranteed by the biggest U.S. mortgage financing agencies, including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, rose by $6.4 billion to stand at $317 billion.
The Fed said its holdings of so-called "other" securities held in custody and reported at face value rose by $325 million to stand at $38 billion. These securities include non-marketable U.S. Treasury securities, supranationals, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and commercial paper.
Overseas central banks, particularly those in Asia, have been huge buyers of U.S. debt in recent years and own more than a quarter of marketable Treasuries. China and Japan are the biggest foreign holders of Treasuries.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A U.S. Senate investigation into Russia's meddling during the U.S. election should include a thorough review of any financial ties between Russia and President Donald Trump and his associates, Democratic senator Ron Wyden said Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the spring selling season despite higher prices and mortgage rates.