BRIEF-Ibuynew Group says launched non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue to raise about $2.032 mln
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* Launched a non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue of 2 fully paid ordinary shares for each 3 shares held by eligible shareholders
* Seeks trading halt pending the release of an announcement by the fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: