BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: