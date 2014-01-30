BRIEF-Centuria Metropolitan says CMA and CUA remain committed to undertake an "nta-for-nta" merger
* CMA and CUA remain committed to undertake an "nta-for-nta" merger of equals transaction via a trust scheme
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* CMA and CUA remain committed to undertake an "nta-for-nta" merger of equals transaction via a trust scheme
* Announces rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in company (new shares), at $0.60 per new share raising approximately $10.5 million