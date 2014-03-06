BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
NEW YORK, Mar 6 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.