UPDATE 1-Customers in short supply at HSBC's Pearl River Delta branches, core of China plan
* Bank says branch numbers, footfall not adequate measure (Adds detail on second branch)
NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
(Reporting By Meredith Mazzilli)
* Bank says branch numbers, footfall not adequate measure (Adds detail on second branch)
* Transunion announces pricing of secondary offering of 16,500,000 shares of common stock and purchase of 1,650,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: