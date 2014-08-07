BRIEF-Charter Hall Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement by CHC of outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
(Reporting By Meredith Mazzilli)
* Requests trading halt pending announcement by CHC of outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Some firms say curbs give them edge over more domestic rivals