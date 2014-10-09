UPDATE 3-PPG raises offer for Akzo Nobel to $29 billion
* Akzo will face questions from shareholders on Tuesday (Adds reactions from shareholders)
NEW YORK Oct 9 For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* Akzo will face questions from shareholders on Tuesday (Adds reactions from shareholders)
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan to customers of a principal amount of hk$23 million Source text: [http://bit.ly/2q760Zr] Further company coverage: