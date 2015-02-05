BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) -
For details of foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. marketable securities held at the Federal Reserve, see:
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.