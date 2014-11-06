NEW YORK Nov 6 Foreign central banks
replenished their stockpile of U.S. Treasuries at the Federal
Reserve for the first time in seven weeks, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
Their holdings of Treasuries jumped $30 billion to $2.986
trillion in the week ended Nov. 5 from the prior week's $2.956
trillion, which was the lowest level since May.
Overseas official holdings of Treasuries had fallen for
sixth straight weeks, totaling $74 billion.
Their stakes in U.S. agency debt edged up to $284.9 billion
in the latest week from $284.7 billion.
Their combined holdings of U.S. debt at the central bank
increased to $3.312 trillion from $3.282 trillion the previous
week.
Analysts have said the decline in U.S. government bond
holdings likely stemmed from a combination of factors including
booking profits on the recent rally in Treasuries and foreign
central banks reducing their Treasuries stakes in an attempt to
stall their currencies' depreciation against the U.S. dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.7 percent on
Thursday at 88.014 after reaching 88.032 earlier, which was its
highest since June 2010.
On Wednesday, Russia's central bank said it stopped its
multi-billion dollar daily interventions to support the rouble
which has sagged due to Western sanctions and falling oil
revenues.
On Thursday, the rouble fell to an all-time low
against the dollar to 44.81 roubles per dollar before retracing
to 46.82 roubles per dollar in late U.S. trading.
Russia was the 12th largest holder of U.S. Treasuries with
$118.1 billion at the end of August, according to Treasury
Department data.
