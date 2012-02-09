NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. monetary authorities did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in the fourth quarter of 2011, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday in its quarterly report to Congress.

During the three months to Dec. 31, the dollar's trade-weighted value, as measured by the Federal Reserve Board's major currencies index, rose 0.7 percent, the New York Fed said.

The U.S. currency gained 3.3 percent against the euro, driven by uncertainty about how European leaders would resolve a sovereign debt crisis and expectations of looser euro zone monetary policy.

"These concerns were particularly evident during November, when sovereign debt yields in some euro-area periphery countries, notably Italy, rose to their highest levels since the adoption of the euro," the New York Fed said in its statement.

The euro hit a 2011 low in late December at $1.2856, according to Reuters data.

Against the yen, the dollar shed 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter. Its decline to a post-war record low on Oct. 31 prompted Japanese monetary authorities to intervene with heavy yen sales to slow the currency's rise and ease the strain on Japanese exporters.

Japan's yen intervention through Dec. 28 totaled about 9.1 trillion yen ($117.70 billion), according to the country's finance ministry.

As of Dec. 31, the value of the U.S. Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund foreign currency-denominated assets, comprising euro and yen holdings, totaled $25.93 billion.

The Federal Reserve System Open Market Account holdings of foreign-currency-denominated assets, also composed of euro and yen, totaled $25.95 billion.

In late November, the Fed and central banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone agreed to reduce the rate charged on dollar liquidity swap lines. As of Dec. 31, the Bank of Japan had $13.99 billion outstanding, the European Central Bank $85.44 billion and the Swiss National Bank $395 million.