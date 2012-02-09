NEW YORK Feb 9 The Federal Reserve provided $14.67 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped $13.1 billion in the week ended Feb. 8, which included $3.74 billion at a term of seven days and 0.59 percent and $9.36 billion at 84 days and 0.59 percent.

The Bank of Japan swapped $1.57 billion with a term of seven days at 0.6 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to ease strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.