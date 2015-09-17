By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, Sept 17
popping in the $2.7 trillion U.S. money-market fund industry.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Thursday, meaning investors will continue to receive
next-to-nothing yields on their money funds. And money-fund
providers that have slashed fees to provide those paltry yields
will have to wait to recapture billions of dollars of lost
annual revenue.
An interest rate increase would have boosted money fund
yields while allowing money fund providers such as Fidelity
Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co Inc, BlackRock Inc
and Federated Investors Inc to boost fees. Since
the 2008 financial crisis, the industry has waived more than $30
billion in fees so investors can have a few basis points of
annual yield.
Money market funds, used by corporate treasurers and
individual savers to park spare cash, are meant to offer a
higher return than an instant access bank account.
Analysts at Moody's estimate money-fund providers could
recover $5 billion of foregone revenue when the yields produced
by their portfolios increase by 22 basis points. As those
money-fund revenues rise, funds will use that money to reduce
waivers and then to increase investor yields.
In the immediate aftermath of a Fed increase, prime money
market fund managers who cater to big institutional investors
could pull an estimated $50 billion or more immediately from
U.S. money market funds to get an instant advantage in
commercial paper and other securities that price overnight.
Prime institutional funds had $986 billion in assets as of
Sept. 15th.
"This will allow the funds to re-invest at the new higher
rate faster," said Rory Callagy, an analyst at Moody's.
But that cash is expected to flow back into money market
funds as their securities reprice.
"Higher rates are poised to be incorporated in fund yields
quicker than in the past," said Mike Krasner, managing editor of
iMoneyNet, a money fund research firm. That is because the
maximum weighted average maturity for money funds, a measure of
interest rate sensitivity, is now 60 days compared with the
previous 90 days.
Prime money market fund managers have already moved
aggressively to position themselves for an increase in
short-term rates. Their investments in assets that price
overnight have reached the highest level in years, according to
Moody's. About 40 percent of prime money fund assets are
invested in overnight securities, up from about 30 percent six
months ago, Moody's said.
