By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, June 20 Traders are betting the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday not to embark on a new program of outright bond purchases will mean the U.S. central bank is likely to start raising interest rates as soon as October 2014.

Before the meeting, traders were seeing even odds of a December 2014 rate hike, with a January 2015 rate more likely.

The Fed on Wednesday extended its effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones, but stopped short of launching a third program of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, that some economists had expected.

"The QE3 premium is starting to come off," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.

Futures contracts tied to the overnight lending rate between banks extended losses after the Fed's statement. They showed a 51 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's October 2014 meeting, rising to 58 percent by the December 2014 meeting.

Before the statement, traders had priced in a 50 percent chance of a rate hike by the December meeting, and 59 percent in January 2015.