Aug 2 Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate
futures boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will wait until
2015 before raising short-term borrowing costs after a
government report showed the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than
expected in July.
Fed funds futures contracts pared earlier losses and rose
after the U.S. Labor Department reported 162,000 jobs were added
last month. Economists had expected a rise of 184,000 jobs.
The futures contracts, tied to the Fed's policy rate target,
rise in price when traders see a bigger chance of a later Fed
rate hike.
Futures prices suggested traders see a 65 percent chance of
a rate hike in January 2015, with probabilities increasing
through the first half of 2015, according to CME Group's Fed
Watch, which generates probabilities based on the price of Fed
funds futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Before the report, traders had put the chance of a January
2015 rate hike at 59 percent.