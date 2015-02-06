(Adds latest market moves, background, comment)
By Ann Saphir
Feb 6 Traders on Friday added to bets that the
Federal Reserve will begin raising rates by mid-year after a
government report showed U.S. employers added more jobs than
expected last month and wages rose.
U.S. employers added the most jobs over a three-month period
since 1997, the report showed. Wages rose at
their fastest pace since August. With the recovery gaining
steam, analysts said, the Fed may not need to keep rates at
rock-bottom for much longer.
"It moves the window for the Fed (to raise rates) back to
the summer and maybe even sooner," said Jim Paulsen, chief
investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
"The Fed is losing its argument that it should maintain a zero
percent rate."
Futures contracts tied to the Fed's main policy rate now
show that traders see a 62 percent chance that the first Fed
rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch,
which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures
contracts. They put a 47 percent probability on the chance of a
July rate hike.
Before the report, traders were betting the Fed would wait
until October before raising rates.
The Fed has held rates near zero since December 2008, and
though in October it stopped its bond-buying stimulus program,
it reiterated in January a pledge to remain "patient" on raising
rates.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that "patient" means the public
can expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged for at least the next
two meetings, or through April.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco, Rodrigo Campos in
New York, Lucia Mutikani and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)