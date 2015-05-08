(Adds comment, details from report)
May 8 Traders pared bets the Federal Reserve
will move to raise U.S. benchmark interest rates even by the end
of the year, after a U.S. government report on Friday showed job
gains this year have slowed.
The U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose
after the Labor Department report, with traders seeing a 51
percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in
December 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike
expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.
Before the report, traders were more convinced a rate rise
would come by the end of a year, giving a December rate hike a
62 percent chance. Job gains for March were revised sharply
downward, dragging the three-month average increase to 191,000,
below the April reading of 223,000.
"The revision to (March) is certainly significant," said Uri
Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in New York. "I think
this is consistent with most of the data that has been coming
out: the economy is slowing a bit, job creation is slowing a
little bit."
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)