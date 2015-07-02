July 2 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts rose on Thursday as traders stuck to bets the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates just once this year, in
December, after a weaker-than-expected government report on U.S.
jobs.
Futures contracts show that traders still see December as
the first Fed meeting when a rate hike is more likely than not,
based on CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed
funds futures contracts.
Traders see a 51 percent chance of a December rate hike,
down from 57 percent just before the report was published. The
report showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in
June and May, and a drop in the unemployment rate reflected an
exit of workers from the labor force.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)