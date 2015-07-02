July 2 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose on Thursday as traders stuck to bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates just once this year, in December, after a weaker-than-expected government report on U.S. jobs.

Futures contracts show that traders still see December as the first Fed meeting when a rate hike is more likely than not, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Traders see a 51 percent chance of a December rate hike, down from 57 percent just before the report was published. The report showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in June and May, and a drop in the unemployment rate reflected an exit of workers from the labor force.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)