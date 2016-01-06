Jan 6 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts added to gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
released minutes of its December meeting, when it raised its
benchmark interest rate for the first time since the financial
crisis.
Gains in rate futures prices means traders are pricing in
slower rate hikes next year.
The minutes made clear that some Fed officials will be wary
of raising rates anymore unless higher inflation materializes, a
prospect that has seemed to recede in recent days as oil prices
sink.
Fed funds futures contracts show that traders still expect
the Fed to raise rates at least twice in 2016, but are reducing
bets on a third hike by December.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)