CHICAGO, Sept 7 Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rates added to bets Friday that the Federal Reserve will keep rates near zero until at least the second quarter of 2015 after a disappointing government jobs report.

Traders now put the chances of a January 2015 hike in the Fed's target for overnight lending between banks at 42 percent, down from 52 percent before the report, according to a CME Group analysis of trading in fed funds futures on its Chicago Board of Trade.

April 2015 marks the first meeting at which short-term interest-rate traders see the Fed as more likely to raise rates than not, with futures prices suggesting they see a 58 percent chance of a hike then.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that employers added 96,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, less than the 125,000 economists expected.

Even before the lackluster report, economists expected Fed officials to ease monetary policy when they meet next week, most likely by pushing further out the U.S. central bank's guidance on how long rates will stay exceptionally low.

Since January of this year, the Fed has said it expects to need to keep short-term borrowing rates near zero through at least late 2014.