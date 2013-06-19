By Ann Saphir
June 19 Traders of short-term U.S. interest rate
futures now expect the Federal Reserve to begin lifting its
target for short-term borrowing costs in late 2014 after the
central bank on Wednesday said risks to the economy and labor
market have receded.
The Fed, which concluded a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, said it would continue buying assets until there is
substantial improvement in the labor market outlook. It also
said it would keep rates low until unemployment falls to at
least 6.5 percent as long as inflation does not threaten to rise
above 2.5 percent.
But it also nodded to progress since it began its latest
round of bond-buying last September. The policy-setting panel
"sees the downside risks to the outlook for the economy and the
labor market as having diminished since the fall," the central
bank said in its statement.
In a slight upgrade to their economic projections, Fed
officials forecast unemployment to average 6.5 to 6.8 percent in
the fourth quarter of next year, and 5.8 to 6.2 percent in the
final three months of 2015.
Futures traders now see a 52 percent chance of a hike in
December 2014, with the chance rising to 63 percent by the
January 2015 meeting, according to CME Group's Fed Watch, which
generates probabilities based on the price of fed fund futures
traded at the Chicago Board of Trade. Futures prices before the
statement suggested traders saw about a 51 percent chance of a
rate hike in January 2015.
The acknowledgement of an improvement in the jobs market is
"a necessary precursor if they are going to get to the point
where they do start to taper," said Greg McBride, a senior
financial analyst at Bankrate.com.
The Fed has held its target rate for overnight lending
between banks near zero since December 2008.