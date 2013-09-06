Sept 6 Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate
futures on Friday pushed bets on the Federal Reserve's first
rate hike a bit later into 2014 after a government report showed
the U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in August.
Fed funds futures prices suggested traders are now betting
that the Fed will first raise rates at its October 2014 meeting
or later, after the U.S. Labor Department reported 169,000 jobs
were added last month.
Economists had expected a rise of 180,000 jobs. The weak
report raised questions over whether the Fed will begin to cut
its bond-buying stimulus this month, as many economists
expected. [ID: nL2N0H123E]
Traders now see just a 46 percent chance of a rate hike in
September 2014, down from 53 percent before the report,
according to CME Group's Fed Watch, which generates
probabilities based on the price of Fed funds futures traded at
the Chicago Board of Trade.
"Even the Federal Reserve would conclude that the employment
trend is moderating and for that reason alone they probably will
have second thoughts about tapering bond purchases this month,"
said Cary Leahey, a senior advisor at Decision Economics in New
York.
Any delay in tapering bond purchases could mean the Fed ends
up holding rates near zero for longer.
The market still sees a rate hike earlier than most Fed
officials do: in June, all but a few Fed policymakers said they
did not expect to raise rates until some time in 2015.
This week two Fed officials, the dovish head of the Chicago
Fed, Charles Evans, and the centrist chief of the San Francisco
Fed, John Williams, put the likely timing of a rate rise even
later, saying they did not expect rates to rise until late 2015.
The futures contracts, tied to the Fed's policy rate target,
rise in price when traders see a bigger chance of a later Fed
rate hike.