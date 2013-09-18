REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
Sept 18 Traders of short-term U.S. interest-rate futures on Wednesday boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will wait until 2015 to raise short-term borrowing costs after the U.S. central bank cut its growth forecast and left its massive bond-buying program intact.
Fed funds futures contracts surged after the Fed said it would continue to buy bonds at an $85 billion-a-month pace. Economists had expected the Fed to trim its bond-buying program.
The futures contracts, tied to the Fed's policy rate target, rise in price when traders see a bigger chance of a later Fed rate hike.
Futures prices suggested traders now see a 52 percent chance of a rate hike in January 2015, according to CME Group's Fed Watch, which generates probabilities based on the price of Fed funds futures traded at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Before the statement, traders were betting that the Fed could raise rates first as early as its October 2014 meeting.
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.