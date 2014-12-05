(Updates markets, adds comment, background)
By Ann Saphir
Dec 5 The Federal Reserve's first round of
interest-rate increases in a decade could start as soon as July,
traders were betting on Friday, after a jump in jobs growth last
month boosted confidence in the staying power of the U.S.
recovery.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts plunged as
traders priced in higher rates next year on the strength of a
government report showing employers added 321,000 jobs last
month, the most in nearly three years.
"This supports the view that the Federal Reserve will start
hiking rates in the middle of next year," said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief economic advisor at Allianz in Newport Beach, Calif.
Rate-futures contracts now show that traders see about a 53
percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in July
2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations
using its Fed funds futures contracts. Before the report traders
had not expected a first rate rise until September.
The Fed has kept short-term U.S. interest rates near zero
since December 2008, and bought trillions of dollars of
Treasuries and housing-backed securities to push borrowing costs
down further and lift the economy.
In October, the Fed wound down its bond-buying stimulus in a
nod to a stronger labor market, but still pledged to keep rates
where they are for a "considerable time" to allow the recovery
more traction. When they next meet Dec. 16-17, hawkish
policymakers concerned that a stronger labor market could augur
unwanted inflation may redouble their efforts to take the pledge
out and pave the way for an earlier rate rise.
"This employment report, together with the upbeat assessment
of labor markets contained in the Beige Book earlier this week,
increases significantly the probability that the (Fed) will
start raising the fed funds rate in the next six months," said
Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management LLC in Menomee Falls, Wisc.
Added to other recent strong economic data, including
manufacturing and car sales, the report "will give ammunition to
those (Fed) members who would prefer a 'normalization' of
monetary policy sooner rather than later."
Friday's data showed hourly wages rose just 2.1 percent, a
bit faster than they had been tracking but well below the 3
percent to 4 percent that Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said would
reflect a healthy economy.
Fed policymakers want to see signs that inflation is on its
way back up to their 2-percent target, and are watching the wage
data closely.
Policymakers will submit new economic forecasts at the
policy-setting meeting, although it is unclear how much Friday's
report will change those.
"It's a strong report and we've seen that trend. I think the
economy is coming back," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
told reporters, adding she would not adjust her forecasts based
on it. "I was pleased to see that strong a number and the
economy is moving in the right direction."
Mester said she expects the Fed to raise rates some time in
2015, a view that nearly all her fellow policymakers share.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Jonathan Spicer and Jennifer Ablan;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)