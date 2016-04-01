(Updates markets, adds details from jobs report, analyst
By Ann Saphir
April 1 Traders of short-term interest-rate
futures boosted bets on an earlier Federal Reserve rate hike
this year after a government report Friday showed wages rose in
March and more Americans returned to the labor force.
The Fed, which broke from years of pinning rates to
near-zero with a small interest-rate increase in December, is
now seen lifting rates again in September, based on the price of
futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark policy rate.
Before the report, which showed the unemployment rate
ticking up as more Americans, encouraged by the availability of
jobs, returned to the labor force, traders had expected the Fed
to wait until December before increasing the rate.
As for a rate hike this month, when Fed policymakers next
meet, traders still see the odds overwhelmingly against a move.
But they now see about a one-in-three chance of a June rate
hike, and a better-than-even chance of a rate hike by September.
"I think the strength of payrolls suggest the Fed will
undoubtedly raise rates this year, likely in June," David
Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New
York.
Still, traders are pricing in only one rate hike this year,
and many investors expect only two, a slow pace of monetary
policy tightening by historical standards.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the central bank will
proceed cautiously with rate hikes this year, a sentiment
repeated Thursday by the influential chief of the New York Fed.
