Sept 12 U.S. interest rate futures prices rose on Monday, diminishing the implied probability of a rate hike by the U.S. central bank next week, after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned against a rush to raise interest rates.

The comments from Brainard had been highly anticipated through the day as she will be among the last Fed officials to speak before they enter their quiet period ahead of their next policy meeting on Sept 20-21.

Her remarks pushed prices for federal funds futures higher across the board. Higher prices imply a lower probability of an increase in interest rates.

The September fed funds contract gained an additional 0.5 of a basis point following her comments. That implies a probability of just 15 percent that the Federal Open Market Committee will lift rates next week, compared with a probability of 24 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

December's contract rose 2 basis points, suggesting about a 55 percent chance of a rate hike at that month's meeting, compared with about 60 percent on Friday. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)