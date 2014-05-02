May 2 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts dropped on Friday after a government report showed
many more jobs were created in April than expected, prompting
traders to price in an earlier first rate hike from the Federal
Reserve.
The contracts show markets are assigning a roughly 56 chance
of a first Fed rate hike in June 2015, based on CME FedWatch,
which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures
contracts. Before the report, they showed traders gave a first
rate hike in June 2015 only about a 47 percent chance, and that
they thought the Fed was much more likely to wait until July to
raise rates.
The Fed has targeted short-term rates of between zero and
0.25 percent since December 2008, and has promised to keep them
there for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying
program.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)