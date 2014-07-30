Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
July 30 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts barely budged Wednesday after the Federal Reserve wrapped up a two-day meeting with a nod to firmer inflation, as traders kept bets the Fed will raise rates in mid-2015.
The contracts show markets are assigning a roughly 61 percent chance of a first Fed rate hike in June 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate-hike expectations using its fed funds futures contracts.
Before the report traders saw a 60 percent chance of a June 2015 rate hike. Traders saw about a 44 percent chance of a hike at the April 2015 meeting both before and after the report
The Fed has targeted short-term benchmark interest rates of between zero and 0.25 percent since December 2008 and has said it would keep them there for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying program. It is on track to wind down its bond-buying program in October. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.