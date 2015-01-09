Jan 9 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts rose Friday after a government report showed U.S.
employers added more jobs than expected last month, but wage
growth lagged.
The contracts now show that traders see a 55 percent chance
that the first Fed rate hike will come in September 2015, based
on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its
Fed funds futures contracts.
Before the report, traders saw a 59 percent chance of a
September 2015 rate hike.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)