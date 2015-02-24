Feb 24 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts dropped slightly Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the first Fed rate hike won't necessarily come right after the Fed eliminates "patient" from its forward guidance on rate hikes.

The contracts now show that traders see a 56 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in September 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the release of Yellen's written testimony to the U.S. Senate, traders saw a 54 percent chance of a September 2015 rate hike.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)