May 8 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts rose sharply Friday after a U.S. government report showed the unemployment rate fell to near a seven-year low in April, but March job gains were even weaker than earlier reported.

The futures contracts now show that traders see a 51 percent chance that the first Fed rate hike will come in December 2015, based on CME FedWatch, which tracks rate hike expectations using its Fed funds futures contracts.

Before the report, which showed the unemployment rate at 5.4 percent, traders saw a 62 percent chance of an December 2015 rate hike.

The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December 2008. (Reporting by Ann Saphir)