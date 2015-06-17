June 17 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts dropped, then rose, on Wednesday as traders tried to
assess the likely timing of a first rate hike after Federal
Reserve officials indicated they see the economy strong enough
to handle a rate hike by the end of the year.
Futures contracts show that traders still see December as
the first Fed meeting when a rate hike is more likely than not,
based on CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed
funds futures contracts.
Traders see a 66 percent chance of a December rate hike, and
a 49 percent chance of an October rate hike.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008.
