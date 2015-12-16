Dec 16 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its
benchmark interest rate for the first time since the financial
crisis and forecast further rate hikes would be gradual.
The wording of the Fed's post-meeting statement and fresh
projections from Fed officials on the future path of rates
prompted traders to boost their bets on further rate hikes next
year.
Fed funds futures contracts show that traders still expect
the Fed to wait to raise rates until mid-2016, but are seeing
increasing odds that the central bank will end up boosting rates
three times before the end of next year.
Before the Fed decision, traders saw odds at about even for
either two or three rate hikes during 2016.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)