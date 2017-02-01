Feb 1 U.S. short-term interest rate futures
pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left
interest rates unchanged at the end of a two-day policy meeting,
as expected, and gave no hint of when it will next raise rates.
The change in price suggests traders see less chance the Fed
would raise rates three times this year, as Fed officials in
December said they thought would be appropriate.
Traders are still pricing in two rate hikes this year, based
on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group
Inc's Chicago Board of Trade.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)