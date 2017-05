Feb 3 U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose on Friday after a government report showed U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in January, but wage increases were soft and the unemployment rate rose, suggesting continued labor market slack.

The change in price suggests traders see less chance the Federal Reserve will raise rates three times this year, as Fed officials in December said they thought would be appropriate. Fed officials held rates steady earlier this week in order to allow the labor market to strengthen further. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)