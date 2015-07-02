July 2 U.S. short-term interest-rate futures
contracts rose on Thursday as a weaker than expected government
report on jobs prompted traders to put on bets the Federal
Reserve will wait to raise interest rates until next year.
Futures contracts show that traders now see January as the
first Fed meeting when a rate hike is more likely than not,
based on CME FedWatch, which tracks expectations using its Fed
funds futures contracts.
Traders see just a 49 percent chance of a December rate
hike, down from 57 percent just before the report was published.
The report showed a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to 5.3
percent which reflected an exit of workers from the labor force
rather than a strengthening of the jobs market.
The Fed has kept short-term rates near zero since December
2008.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)