* Richmond Fed's Lacker resurrects 2007 allegation
* Geithner said in 2007 that claim was not accurate
* U.S. Treasury declines comment on latest Lacker statement
* Disclosure of rate cut plans would be highly unusual
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 In the summer of 2007, as
storm clouds gathered over the world's financial system,
then-New York Federal Reserve President Timothy Geithner
allegedly informed the Bank of America and other banks about the
possibility the U.S. central bank would lower one of its
critical interest rates, according to a senior Fed official.
Jeffrey Lacker, the head of the Richmond Fed, originally
raised the allegation during a Fed conference call in August
2007, and he stuck to his 5-year-old claim against the current
U.S. treasury secretary in a statement provided to Reuters on
Friday.
"From conversations I had prior to the video conference call
on August 16, 2007, I was aware of discussions among a few large
banks about borrowing from their discount windows to support the
asset backed commercial paper market," Lacker said in the
statement. "My understanding was that (New York Fed) President
Geithner had discussed a reduction in the discount rate with
these banks in connection with these initiatives."
According to transcripts of the call released by the Fed on
Friday, Geithner at the time denied that banks knew the Fed was
considering cutting the discount rate. The Fed regularly
releases transcripts of its policy meetings with a five-year
lag.
"We don't have any comment beyond the transcript," said
Treasury spokesman Anthony Coley. The Treasury declined to make
Geithner available to comment.
Information about any planned interest rate move by the Fed
is among the most sensitive as it can have a huge impact on a
range of financial markets worldwide. That was particularly the
case in the summer of 2007 when there were growing concerns
about financial stability as a crisis that would reach fever
pitch just more than a year later began to build.
Private disclosure of confidential, market-sensitive
information by the central bank would be highly unusual, but it
was not immediately clear if it would be illegal. It also was
not clear if strict Fed internal rules governing confidential
information would have been breached, or whether any internal or
external investigation was mounted. Lacker made no suggestion of
wrongdoing by the banks as a result of getting hold of any
information.
The central bank delivered a surprise cut in the discount
rate, which governs direct loans it makes to banks, the day
after the call. The action spurred a big stock market rally,
with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index enjoying its best gain in
4-1/2 years.
In his statement to Reuters, Lacker did not say which banks
may have been privy to the information, although in the
transcript of the Aug. 16, 2007, call he said he had discussed
the matter with Bank of America's then CEO, Ken Lewis,
earlier that day. The Richmond Fed supervises the Charlotte,
North Carolina-based bank.
Spokesmen for the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, the
New York Fed and Bank of America all declined to comment, as did
Lewis.
FIRST IN SERIES OF RATE CUTS
The unusually large half-point cut in the discount rate to
5.75 percent that the Fed delivered on Aug. 17 was the first in
a long series and came just days after French bank BNP Paribas
froze three investment funds that were facing heavy redemptions.
A month later, the Fed would also cut the overnight federal
funds rate, its primary lever to influence the economy.
During the Fed's Aug. 16, 2007, conference call, Geithner
said that banks had started to ask about borrowing from the Fed
earlier in the month after the central bank had released a
statement saying it stood ready to provide liquidity to credit
markets.
Geithner said banks "obviously don't have any idea that
we're contemplating a change in policy" - a statement that
Lacker then questioned.
"Did you say that they are unaware of what we're considering
or what we might be doing with the discount rate?" Lacker asked,
according to the transcript.
Geithner said yes, and Lacker followed up: "I spoke with Ken
Lewis, president and CEO of Bank of America, this afternoon, and
he said that he appreciated what Tim Geithner was arranging by
way of changes in the discount facility. So my information is
different from that."
Geithner responded, "I cannot speak for Ken Lewis, but I
think they have sought to see whether they could understand a
little more clearly the scope of their rights and our current
policy with respect to the (discount lending) window."
"The only thing I've done is to try to help them understand
... what the scope of that is," he said.
Geithner, who is stepping down from his Treasury post next
Friday, was an advocate of aggressive action to stem the crisis,
and the steps the central bank took are widely credited with
helping to calm the financial storm. Lacker was less inclined to
intervene in the markets.