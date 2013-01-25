WASHINGTON Jan 25 Timothy Geithner, who steps down as U.S. Treasury secretary on Friday, has ruled himself out of the running as a future chairman of the Federal Reserve.

"Not a chance," he told Politico in an interview posted on its website on Friday. "I have great respect for the institution but that will be someone else's privilege."

Geithner had been viewed as a top candidate to replace current Fed chief Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term as chairman of the U.S. central bank ends on Jan. 31, 2014.

While Bernanke has been publicly silent on his future plans, it is widely expected that he will step down when his term ends.

Geithner, who was president of the New York Fed before taking the top Treasury job, told Politico that he was returning to New York to be with his family and said that he has no immediate plans beyond relaxing and traveling with his wife.