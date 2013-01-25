WASHINGTON Jan 25 Timothy Geithner, who steps
down as U.S. Treasury secretary on Friday, has ruled himself out
of the running as a future chairman of the Federal Reserve.
"Not a chance," he told Politico in an interview posted on
its website on Friday. "I have great respect for the institution
but that will be someone else's privilege."
Geithner had been viewed as a top candidate to replace
current Fed chief Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term as
chairman of the U.S. central bank ends on Jan. 31, 2014. While
Bernanke has been publicly silent on his future plans, it is
widely expected that he will step down when his term expires.
Current Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen is seen as a top
contender to take the Fed's helm if and when Bernanke departs.
If she did, it would mark the first time the 100-year old
institution had been led by a woman.
Viewed as a policy dove by fellow economists because of her
emphasis on the need to tackle high unemployment versus the risk
of permitting future inflation, Yellen has been a strong
supporter of Bernanke's bold action to spur U.S. growth.
The central bank has held overnight interest rates near zero
since December 2008 and it has more than tripled its balance
sheet to $2.99 trillion with a series of asset purchase programs
meant to drive other borrowing costs lower.
The Fed says it will keep interest rates near zero until
unemployment falls to 6.5 percent, provided inflation doesn't
threaten to breach 2.5 percent. The jobless rate stood at 7.8
percent in December.
According to its own forecasts, the Fed's interest rate
guidance implies policymakers will hold interest rates down
until sometime in 2015, well after Bernanke's term ends.
Other potential contenders for the top Fed slot include
former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and three former Fed
vice chairmen: Donald Kohn, now at the Brookings Institution;
Roger Ferguson, head of school and college retirement service
provider TIAA-CREF; and Princeton professor Alan Blinder.
Geithner, who was president of the New York Fed before
taking the top Treasury job, told Politico that he was returning
to New York to be with his family and said that he has no
immediate plans beyond relaxing and traveling with his wife.