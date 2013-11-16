BRIEF-Elliott Associates and affiliates reports 8.6 pct stake Roadrunner Transportation Systems
* Elliott Associates and affiliates reports combined economic exposure in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc of about 8.6% - SEC filing
Nov 16 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is joining private-equity firm Warburg Pincus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
Geithner, who played a major role in combating the global financial crisis during the four years he served as Treasury secretary, will join the New York-based firm in March as president and managing director, the newspaper reported Geithner as saying in an interview.
Geithner stepped down as Treasury secretary in January and is credited with helping to calm the financial storm that swept through Wall Street in 2007-2009.
Reuters was not immediately able to contact Geithner or Warburg Pincus for comment.
* The Carlyle Group says Alpinvest Partners has raised $6.5 billion for Alpinvest Secondaries Program VI Source text (http://bit.ly/2otvDa4) Further company coverage:
* To appeal planning decision on Rockbrook, Sandyford development