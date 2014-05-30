By Ann Saphir
MENLO PARK, Calif. May 29 Kansas City Fed
President Esther George on Thursday said she is open to keeping
the Fed's balance sheet large even as it begins to remove policy
accommodation.
The Fed's balance sheet now tops $4 trillion after years of
buying bonds to boost the economy, a policy that George has
opposed. At Stanford University's Hoover Institution conference
on central banking she was asked how she feels about keeping the
Fed's balance sheet big.
"I will look to people like John Cochrane to help inform how
we should think about this," George said.
Cochrane, a University of Chicago professor, presented a
paper earlier at the conference in which he argued the Fed can
maintain a big balance sheet without causing inflation because
it has the ability to pay interest on excess bank reserves.
