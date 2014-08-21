(Corrects name of news channel in second paragraph)
WASHINGTON Aug 21 There are encouraging signs
in the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve should look beyond
recent labor market weakness as it decides when to act, Kansas
City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George said on
Thursday.
"(It) doesn't mean that there are still not gaps in the
labor market; there are still people that aren't employed,"
George said in an interview on the Fox Business Network. "But
monetary policy has to look ahead, I think, and it will be
important that we do so."
George, who is not a voting member on the Fed's policymaking
committee, has called for the Fed to raise rates "relatively
soon" in recent speeches.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Bill
Trott)