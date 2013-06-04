By Alister Bull
SANTA FE, N.M., June 4 Slowing the pace of
Federal Reserve bond buying would not mean tightening U.S.
monetary policy and would help wean financial markets off their
dependence on ultra-easy money from the U.S. central bank, one
of its senior officials said on Tuesday.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who said she
supports slowing the pace of purchases as an "appropriate next
step for monetary policy", has been a steady critic of the
program and has voted against it at every Fed meeting so far
this year.
"History suggests that waiting too long to acknowledge the
economy's progress and prepare markets for more normal policy
settings carries no less risk than tightening too soon," she
said in remarks that she had been scheduled to deliver at a
luncheon here, but was unable to because she felt unwell.
Financial markets are on red alert for signs the Fed might
scale back buying from a current $85 billion monthly pace after
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told Congress on May 22 that it could
adjust them down over the next few meetings, provided the
economy continued to strengthen.
"A slowing in the pace of purchases could be viewed as
applying less pressure to the gas pedal, rather than stepping on
the brake. Adjustments today can take a measured pace as the
economy's progress unfolds," she said in the speech.
George, viewed as one of the central bank's more hawkish
policymakers, has been arguing for such a move for months.
She has dissented at every policy meeting since January out
of concern that its ultra-aggressive stimulus risks financial
instability and future inflation.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and more than tripled the size of its balance sheet to around
$3.3 trillion to hold down longer term borrowing costs and boost
U.S. growth and hiring after a severe 2007-09 recession.
In the speech, George continued to highlight the risk that
flooding banks with excess reserves via bond purchases could
lead investors to shift into riskier assets to replace the yield
they are no longer earning on safer assets. Critics warn this
could fuel the next financial bubble, which would plunge the
nation back into recession when it eventually burst.
For evidence, George noted debit balances on security margin
accounts hit an all-time high in April, a sign investors were
borrowing at very low rates to purchase riskier assets, and the
reach for yield had pushed investors into leverage loans, which
package together high-risk commercial loans.
She has previously drawn attention to rising agricultural
land prices as another example.
Moreover, George voiced concern that the market had come to
regard the Fed's aggressive actions as "conventional".
"As a result, several sectors in the economy are becoming
increasingly dependent on near-zero short term interest rates
and quantitative easing policies," she said.
This was unhealthy, she said, and could lead to credit
misallocation, with investors pushing too much capital into a
sector of the economy that would ultimately prove to be less
rewarding than expected, doing wide harm to the nation.
That happened to the U.S. housing market, when speculators
bet house prices would keep rising, sparking a global financial
crisis and pushing U.S. unemployment above 10 percent as growth
collapsed.
Slowing bond purchases would help to prevent that happening
again.
"It would importantly begin to lay the groundwork for a
period when markets can prepare to function in a way that is far
less dependent on central bank actions and allow them to resume
their most essential roles of price discovery and resource
allocation," she said in her prepared remarks.