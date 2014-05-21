WASHINGTON, May 21 Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve would
be stronger if one of the currently empty seats on its board
were filled by someone with experience in community banking, a
top official at the central bank said on Wednesday.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
said one of the Fed's strengths is that it's decentralized
structure keeps it close to banks far from Wall Street. The Fed
has branches across the country whose presidents rotate into the
central bank's policy-making committee.
George said experience with banking in America's hinterlands
would also help the Fed's powerful board, which is based in
Washington and whose members always have a vote on monetary
policy. The board currently is operating with only four of its
seven seats filled.
"The Federal Reserve Board would be strengthened by having
someone with community banking or community banking supervision
experience to fill one of its current openings," George said in
prepared remarks for a speech at The Exchequer Club.
Sources told Reuters last month the White House is currently
weighing candidates for the board with community banking
backgrounds, including Diana Preston, a lawyer who recently left
a post at the American Bankers Association (ABA), which
represents many small banks.
Community bank lobbyists and lawmakers from both political
parties have pushed for a representative of small banks on the
Fed board since Elizabeth Duke resigned in August. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen has also advocated that position.
Duke, who had worked for small banks and was a past chairman
of the ABA, was seen as the board's voice for smaller banking
firms and periodically spoke about the state of community
banking.
George did not comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy
or monetary policy.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)