(Adds comments on risks of keeping interest rates low for too
long)
WASHINGTON, May 21 Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve would
be stronger if one of the currently empty seats on its board
were filled by someone with experience in community banking, a
top official at the central bank said on Wednesday.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
said one of the Fed's strengths is that its decentralized
structure keeps it close to banks far from Wall Street. The Fed
has branches across the country whose presidents rotate into
voting positions on the central bank's policy-making committee.
George said experience with banking in America's hinterlands
would help the Fed's powerful board, which is based in
Washington and whose members always have a vote on monetary
policy. The board currently is operating with only four of its
seven seats filled.
"The Federal Reserve Board would be strengthened by having
someone with community banking or community banking supervision
experience to fill one of its current openings," George said in
a speech to the Exchequer Club.
Sources told Reuters last month the White House is currently
weighing candidates for the board with community banking
backgrounds, including Diana Preston, a lawyer who recently left
a post at the American Bankers Association (ABA), which
represents many small banks.
Community bank lobbyists and lawmakers from both political
parties have pushed for a representative of small banks on the
Fed board since Elizabeth Duke resigned in August. Fed Chair
Janet Yellen has also advocated that position.
Duke, who had worked for small banks and was a past chairman
of the ABA, was seen as the board's voice for smaller banking
firms and periodically spoke about the state of community
banking.
George did not comment in her speech on the outlook for the
U.S. economy or monetary policy, though in a question-and-answer
session she reiterated her concerns that holding interest rates
super low for an extended time could fuel excessive increases in
asset prices.
The Fed has kept overnight rates between banks close to zero
since 2008, and many economists worry the easy money policies
could eventually create bubbles in the U.S. economy.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)